MANILA — Sarah Geronimo was in her element as she performed a medley of Elton John’s songs along with Ogie Alcasid and Martin Nievera.

Among the hits they sang were “Sacrifice,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “The One.” Aside from showcasing their vocal prowess, Nievera and Alcasid also gamely joined Geronimo who displayed her natural talent in dancing.

The number was part of the Sarah G Specials segment of “ASAP Natin To.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Just recently, Geronimo marked her 20th year in the entertainment industry by releasing a new song titled “Habang Buhay.”

It was only recently that she returned to the entertainment scene, saying: “The reason bakit po ako nagpahinga ng konti, I really want to offer [sa] ang ating pong listeners ['yung mga] original songs. Iba kasi talaga when you sing your own song, 'yung OPM talaga, iba sa pakiramdam,” she said.

Geronimo is a renowned Filipino artist who has been in the entertainment industry for two decades now.

Her career started when she won the talent show "Star for a Night" back in 2003. Since then, she has been one of the most successful singers and actresses in the Philippines.

This milestone is a testament to her talent, dedication, and hard work throughout the years.