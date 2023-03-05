MANILA – Alexa Ilacad ticked an item off her bucket list as she celebrated her 23rd birthday on “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday.

Ilacad said she has always been a big fan of Regine Velasquez and Zsa Zsa Padilla, and singing with them would complete her birthday.

Granting her wish, the two agreed to sing with the young actress Dua Lipa’s “Love Again.”

Ilacad started her career as a child actress in 2008. She’s appeared on several Kapamilya shows over the years including “May Bukas Pa,” “Luv U,” “The Good Son,” “The Killer Bride” and more.

Currently, she is busy with the PETA stage musical “Walang Aray,” which she headlines along with KD Estrada.