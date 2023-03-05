MANILA - "The Voice Kids Philippines Season 5" coach KZ Tandingan was able to recruit two more young artists to join her team on the ongoing season.
First to join Tandingan's team on Sunday was Kreya Morta, a 12-year-old from Cebu. She charmed both Tandingan and Martin Nievera with her rendition of "Labo".
"It’s the type of song na hindi lahat pinipiling kantahin because wala siya masyadong matataas na mga notes but I think this song is technically challenging…Hindi ako umikot dahil pinili mo ‘yung kanta ko. It’s just that I know how challenging this song is, and you did it na sobrang maganda," Tandingan told Morta, adding that the latter's rendition is one of the best covers of her song.
Eleven-year-old Luke Daniel Dela Cruz also became part of Team Supreme with his rendition of "Pangako".
"'Yung first part pa lang na ‘yun, nakuha mo na agad ‘yung attention ko kasi ‘yung ganyang klaseng skill na kaya mong maghanap ng alternative ‘pag mayroong nota na hindi mo kayang hulihin, nale-learn ‘yun through experience," Tandingan told him.
So far, here are the contestants who made it to the "Blind Auditions" of the show on its second weekend:
Team Bamboo
- John Matthew Bendoy
- Tin-tin Marty
- Chloe Cañega
- Chaelna Vhea Magnaye
- Princess J Cañete
Team KZ
- Summer Pulido
- Renzo Niez
- Aera Castro
- Honey Centeno
- Xai Martinez
- Kreya Morta
- Luke Daniel Dela Cruz
Team Martin
- Fabio Santos
- Rafa Tan
- Patricia Delos Santos
- John David Centeno
- Kai Marmeto
“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).
