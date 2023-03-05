Kreya Morta and Luke Daniel Dela Cruz are the newest members of KZ Tandingan's team on "The Voice Kids Philippines". Photo from The Voice Kids Philippines on Twitter.

MANILA - "The Voice Kids Philippines Season 5" coach KZ Tandingan was able to recruit two more young artists to join her team on the ongoing season.

First to join Tandingan's team on Sunday was Kreya Morta, a 12-year-old from Cebu. She charmed both Tandingan and Martin Nievera with her rendition of "Labo".

"It’s the type of song na hindi lahat pinipiling kantahin because wala siya masyadong matataas na mga notes but I think this song is technically challenging…Hindi ako umikot dahil pinili mo ‘yung kanta ko. It’s just that I know how challenging this song is, and you did it na sobrang maganda," Tandingan told Morta, adding that the latter's rendition is one of the best covers of her song.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Eleven-year-old Luke Daniel Dela Cruz also became part of Team Supreme with his rendition of "Pangako".

"'Yung first part pa lang na ‘yun, nakuha mo na agad ‘yung attention ko kasi ‘yung ganyang klaseng skill na kaya mong maghanap ng alternative ‘pag mayroong nota na hindi mo kayang hulihin, nale-learn ‘yun through experience," Tandingan told him.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

So far, here are the contestants who made it to the "Blind Auditions" of the show on its second weekend:

Team Bamboo

John Matthew Bendoy

Tin-tin Marty

Chloe Cañega

Chaelna Vhea Magnaye

Princess J Cañete

Team KZ

Summer Pulido

Renzo Niez

Aera Castro

Honey Centeno

Xai Martinez

Kreya Morta

Luke Daniel Dela Cruz

Team Martin

Fabio Santos

Rafa Tan

Patricia Delos Santos

John David Centeno

Kai Marmeto

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

RELATED VIDEO: