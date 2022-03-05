MANILA -- Kapamilya singer-actress Gigi de Lana is hoping to inspire her fans as she kicks off her live concert tour "Domination" with her group The Gigi Vibes on Saturday, March 5, at 8 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Theater of Resorts World Manila.

"Expect the unexpected. Kasi we will be performing together. And of course siyempre kapag nakita mo kami, mararamdaman niyo 'yung passion na ibibigay namin sa inyo," De Lana told ABS-CBN News at a recent digital conference, when asked what concertgoers can expect from her show.

"We are here to inspire you guys. And of course we are here to give you music. 'Di lang siya basta music, 'di lang siya tunog na maririnig niyo, if you know what I'm saying," she added.



"Domination" is one of the first concerts with a live audience locally since the onset of the pandemic.

She said she is just looking forward to interact with the audience.

“I’m looking forward to singing in front of them, looking through their eyes, and telling stories through my songs. That’s the best feeling every time I sing,” she added.



Joining De Lana and The Gigi Vibes is Jed Madela as special guest.

After their Manila concert, they will embark on a Middle East tour as they perform at Expo 2020 in Dubai on March 12, at the National Theatre of Abu Dhabi on March 18, and Crowne Plaza Bahrain on March 25 in partnership with Filipino Club Bahrain.

“Domination” will also have a special streaming on KTX on April 23, which will feature the Manila concert and snippets of the Middle East tour.

Tickets for the Newport Performing Arts Theater are still available via Ticketworld at P8,000 (platinum), P7,000 (SVIP), P6,000 (VIP), P5,000 (gold), P3,500 (silver), and P1,500 (bronze).



Online viewers can purchase tickets on KTX at P695 (SVIP), P495 (VIP), and P195 (regular) for the April 23 special streaming.