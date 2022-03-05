DonBelle, Vice Ganda lead NFT winners in PUSH Awards 2021

Photo from PUSH news website



Breakout loveteam Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, and comedian Vice Ganda led the list of winners of the PUSH Awards 2021.

Known as DonBelle, Pangilinan and Mariano captured the “Loveteam of the Year” in the annual awards, conferring them special digital trophies in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

PUSH Awards shifted to NFTs as trophies to keep up with its goal of recognizing personalities who have made their mark in the digital space.

Meanwhile, “It’s Showtime” mainstay host Vice Ganda copped the PUSH Social Media Personality of the Year, owing to his strong digital presence.

Another “Showtime” host Kim Chiu also received NFT as she won the PUSH Content Creator of the Year.

Veteran actress Jodi Sta. Maria was recognized because of her acting skills, winning the Favorite Onscreen Performance of 2021 in her role on ABS-CBN series “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.”

Actress and host Anne Curtis, meanwhile, received the PUSH Celebrity Mom of the Year award after inspiring other mothers and netizens with her stories of parenthood.

P-pop group BGYO did not go empty-handed as they were named Music Personality of the Year, while Esnyr Ranollo took home the Trending TikToker of 2021 award.

Filipino sports hero Hidilyn Diaz was also recognized with the PUSH Inspiration Award 2021 after her historic gold-medal performance at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Diaz ended the 97-year drought of the Philippines for a gold medal in the Olympic Games.

