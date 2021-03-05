'Primetime Bida' ng ABS-CBN eere na rin sa TV5 simula Marso 8

MAYNILA — Simula Lunes, Marso 8, mapapanood na ang Primetime Bida, ang timeslot kung saan umeere ang mga bigating teleserye ng Kapamilya network, sa TV5 dahil sa pinalakas na partnership ng ABS-CBN at Cignal.

Simulcast o sabay ieere simula alas-8 ng gabi sa TV5 ang "FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano," "Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin," "Walang Hanggang Paalam," at "Pinoy Big Brother: Connect."

"We welcome the inclusion of ABS-CBN entertainment shows in our roster of programs. We believe that this content deal will benefit Filipino viewers across the country because of TV5's extensive coverage," ani Robert P. Galang, Cignal and TV5 president and CEO.

Bago nito, umeere na rin sa TV5 ang "ASAP Natin 'To" at "FPJ: Da King" tuwing Linggo.

Nauna nang sinabi ni TV5 Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan na malaki ang naiambag ng Kapamilya shows sa TV5 ratings.

"The content of ABS-CBN that's so far been shown in TV5 has helped a bit and talking to them about further showing of their content on TV5," ani Pangilinan.

Bago ang Cignal partnership, napapanood din ang "Primetime Bida" sa digital platforms ng ABS-CBN at sa cable via Kapamilya Channel; free at digital TV sa Metro Manila at karatig-probinsiya sa A2Z Channel 11.

