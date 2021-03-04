Moira, Pink Sweat$ release ballad version of ‘17’

Pink Sweat$ and Moira update the US singer’s single ‘17’ as a duet. YouTube: Moira dela Torre

MANILA — After updating “Beautiful Scars” with Danish hitmaker Maximillian, Moira released on Thursday her second international collaboration.

Moira is the duet partner of US singer Pink Sweat$ in a ballad version of his upbeat 2020 single “17,” about spending a lifetime with a loved one.

Whereas the original was one man’s promise to his wife, the duet version turns “17” into an exchange of vows.

Coincidentally, the release of the new “17” came on the same day as Pink Sweat$’s announcement of his engagement with dancer JL Bunny.

“What a dream,” Moira said of the collaboration in her Instagram post.

Prior, Moira released on New Year’s Day the duet version of Maximillian’s 2020 viral hit “Beautiful Scars.”

“17” follows the massive success of Moira’s own “Paubaya,” which went viral twice with its lyrics video in October 2020, and then with its official music video, featuring Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia, in February 2021.

