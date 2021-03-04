LOOK: ‘Space Jam 2’ promo photos show LeBron with Looney Tunes squad

LeBron James apparently couldn't contain his excitement, as the Los Angeles Lakers superstar promoted "first look" images of "Space Jam: A New Legacy" on his social media account.

.@KingJames and the Looney Tunes ball out in these exclusive first look images for @SpaceJamMovie! https://t.co/kv3SjpLqz2 pic.twitter.com/aViLNak84s — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 4, 2021

These new Space Jam photos look amazing 🔥



(via @EW) pic.twitter.com/oeCoeFBHMZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 4, 2021

In the movie, James will team up with Bugs Bunny and his Looney Tunes buddies against a virtual team of ballers, so James and his fictional son can return to the real world.

The flick is a sequel to the 1996 box-office hit "Space Jam", which starred Michael Jordan, who, according to Entertainment Weekly, was asked to do a sequel but declined.

Unlike Jordan entering "Space Jam," James has had previous big-screen acting experiencing, having appeared in the Amy Schumer movie "Trainwrecked" in 2015.

"Trainwrecked" director Judd Apatow said of James: "His acting is very strong and he has this hilarious take on how he wants todo it. He's funny from take 1."

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" is scheduled for release in July.