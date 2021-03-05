LOOK: Beth Tamayo weds American boyfriend

MANILA -- Beth Tamayo took to social media to announce that she has tied the knot with her American boyfriend, Adam Hutchinson.

In her Instagram account on Friday, Tamayo posted photos of their wedding which was held last March 3 in San Francisco, California, where she is now based.

"Getting married during the pandemic was quite an experience. Ceremony is now online; very limited people to invite (even if it’s already remote) and all of this is happening at the comfort of our own home. We even used a toolbox as our laptop stand! So classy!" Tamayo wrote in the caption.

Tamayo also shared that she and her husband plan celebrate their union with their friends and family at a later date.

"When it is SAFE, we will definitely celebrate with our family and friends and have the best time ever!" promised Tamayo, who also expressed her gratitude to all those who joined and helped to mount the wedding and to those who greeted them on their special day.

"To everyone who texted us and sent their best wishes, THANK YOU! We feel the love and appreciate you all! Love you guys!" Tamayo concluded.

In the comment section of her post, fellow celebrities like her good friend Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo congratulated her.

"So happy for you kabetchi!" Santos-Agoncillo wrote.

Tamayo migrated to the US in 2008.