Here's why Morissette Amon is grateful to fiancé Dave Lamar

MANILA -- Singer Morissette Amon opened up about her recent engagement with fellow singer Dave Lamar.



In a live online interview on radio station Monster RX93.1 on Friday, Morissette said Lamar became her partner not only in life but also in her career.

"Me and my former boyfriend now my fiance we've been talking about it lang, just mga plans in the future, mga ganito ganyan. ... I've known him for a long time. Nine, 10 years, we've been friends since then. But naging kami lang siguro a couple of years ago. Pero more than just my fiance, he is my partner -- as in partner ko rin siya sa mga ginagawa ko ngayon with my music and my career," Amon said.

"Kasi he is also one of the people who've been pushing me rin talaga to be able to do all of these -- to branch out, to grow as an artist. Like a lot of my songwriting has been with him. Even my YouTube content siya 'yung nagshu-shoot, nag-e-edit, nagkukulay, siya lahat. I am just really, really grateful for everything he's done and doing not just sa persona life ko but also sa career ko which I'm sure nakikita rin naman ng mga supporter ko. And, I'm really grateful because they've all just been very supportive as well."

Amon and Lamar were engaged in December.





However, it was not all smooth sailing for the couple. In mid-2019, their romance became the subject of rumors when Amon’s father expressed his disapproval of the relationship.

