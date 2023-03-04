Siblings from Rizal pass 'The Voice Kids S5' blind auditions

MANILA — Siblings from Rizal passed the blind auditions of "The Voice Kids Philippines" season 5 on Saturday.
Eight-year-old kid Honey Centeno got a 3-chair turn for her performance of "Salamat, Salamat Musika" and went with KZ Tandingan.
Her older brother John David Centeno,11, sang "Ika’y Mahal Pa Rin" which made Martin Nievera turn, being the latest addition to his team.
Xai Martinez,12, from Caloocan City also went to Tandingan's team while Chaelna Vhea Magnaye, 10, from Sto. Tomas, Batangas was the latest addition to Bamboo's group.
Meanwhile, Audrey Sto. Domingo, 11, from San Miguel Bulacan failed to make a coach turn in order to move on to the next round.
So far, here are the contestants who made it to the "Blind Auditions" of the show on its second weekend:
Team Bamboo
- John Matthew Bendoy
- Tin-tin Marty
- Chloe Cañega
- Chaelna Vhea Magnaye
Team KZ
- Summer Pulido
- Renzo Niez
- Aera Castro
- Honey Centeno
- Xai Martinez
Team Martin
- Fabio Santos
- Rafa Tan
- Patricia Delos Santos
- John David Centeno
“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).
