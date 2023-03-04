Siblings from Rizal pass 'The Voice Kids S5' blind auditions

Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — Siblings from Rizal passed the blind auditions of "The Voice Kids Philippines" season 5 on Saturday.

Eight-year-old kid Honey Centeno got a 3-chair turn for her performance of "Salamat, Salamat Musika" and went with KZ Tandingan.

Her older brother John David Centeno,11, sang "Ika’y Mahal Pa Rin" which made Martin Nievera turn, being the latest addition to his team.

Xai Martinez,12, from Caloocan City also went to Tandingan's team while Chaelna Vhea Magnaye, 10, from Sto. Tomas, Batangas was the latest addition to Bamboo's group.

Meanwhile, Audrey Sto. Domingo, 11, from San Miguel Bulacan failed to make a coach turn in order to move on to the next round.

So far, here are the contestants who made it to the "Blind Auditions" of the show on its second weekend:

Team Bamboo

John Matthew Bendoy

Tin-tin Marty

Chloe Cañega

Chaelna Vhea Magnaye

Team KZ

Summer Pulido

Renzo Niez

Aera Castro

Honey Centeno

Xai Martinez

Team Martin

Fabio Santos

Rafa Tan

Patricia Delos Santos

John David Centeno

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

