Nadine Lustre grateful for ups and downs in life

Photo from Nadine Lustre's vlog

MANILA — Actress Nadine Lustre says she is grateful for the ups and downs she has experienced in her life.

In a nearly 10-minute video posted Friday, Lustre shared her childhood and how her family inspired her to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

"Looking back though, I’m really grateful for all the ups and downs and all of the people I’ve come across. I understand that all of this had to happen for me to become this person," Lustre said.

"I don’t know where this road is gonna take me but one thing’s for sure, the girl on your screen right now is loving every minute of this," she added.

Lustre ended her vlog excited about the things that will happen in the future.

"I’m still figuring a lot of things out but I am liking where I’m at now and I’m happy with what I have," the actress said.

"I can’t wait for the rest of my life to unfold," she added.

