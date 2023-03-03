'Dirty Linen': Is Leona having an extramarital affair?

Photo from Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA – “Kung kayang gawin ng asawa ko, kaya ko rin.”

It appears that Leona (Janice de Leon) has her way of getting even with her husband Carlos Fiero (John Arcilla).

In Friday’s episode of “Dirty Linen,” Leona could be seen outsmarting the private investigator hired by Carlos. She successfully went to a private place where she was presented with several buff men.

“Gusto ko ng matagal ha. Ayoko ng mabilisan,” she told the men.

While the episode did not reveal what happened later, it was teased in the end that she seemed to have an extramarital affair.

“Nanlalalaki ako,” she said in an upcoming scene next week.

Carlos, who is already doubting his wife, was furious after seeing Leona meeting a man. While she was asleep, he stormed to their bed and gave her a stern warning about having an affair with other men.

Unbothered, Leona asked in return: “Ano gagawin mo?” Carlos threatened that he could kill a person if it happened.

In the last part of the teaser, Mila (Janine Gutierrez) saw the development of an opportunity to attack the Fiero clan once again as the police raided an event of Leona.

Aside from Kapamilya Online Live, the free livestreaming service of ABS-CBN, "Dirty Linen" airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, TV5, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC.

RELATED VIDEOS:

Watch more News on iWantTFC