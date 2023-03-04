Watch more News on iWantTFC

Another year, another of my utterly fearless Oscars predictions. As always, it is hard to predict the Academy Awards which are now celebrating its 95th year. Just when you think one has the momentum, out comes another nominee to steal the thunder.

For example, the Best Supporting Actress category. We all felt that Angela Bassett would take home the gold for her fantastic work as Queen Ramonda in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and then out of the blue, Jamie Lee Curtis stopped her momentum through her SAG win as the tax auditor in ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once.’ Let’s not even talk about the always-hard-to-predict documentary short and live action short categories.

Here are my predictions in all categories.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once – WILL WIN

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WILL WIN

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, TÁR

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale – WILL WIN

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WILL WIN

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WILL WIN

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WILL WIN

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking – WILL WIN

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once – WILL WIN

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Triangle of Sadness

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WILL WIN

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front – WILL WIN

Argentina, 1985

Close

Eo

The Quiet Girl

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny – WILL WIN

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once – WILL WIN

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front – WILL WIN

Bardo, False Chronicle and a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

TÁR

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis – WILL WIN

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale – WILL WIN

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon – WILL WIN

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Music (Original Song)

“Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” – WILL WIN

“This is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Best Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon – WILL WIN

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick – WILL WIN

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water – WILL WIN

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse – WILL WIN

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake, and I Think I Believe It

Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille – WILL WIN

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Documentary Short

The Elephant Whisperers – WILL WIN

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

The 2023 Academy Awards will be held on March 12 (March 13, PH time).