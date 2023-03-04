Another year, another of my utterly fearless Oscars predictions. As always, it is hard to predict the Academy Awards which are now celebrating its 95th year. Just when you think one has the momentum, out comes another nominee to steal the thunder.
For example, the Best Supporting Actress category. We all felt that Angela Bassett would take home the gold for her fantastic work as Queen Ramonda in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and then out of the blue, Jamie Lee Curtis stopped her momentum through her SAG win as the tax auditor in ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once.’ Let’s not even talk about the always-hard-to-predict documentary short and live action short categories.
Here are my predictions in all categories.
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once – WILL WIN
The Fabelmans
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Director
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WILL WIN
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, TÁR
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale – WILL WIN
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, TÁR
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WILL WIN
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WILL WIN
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WILL WIN
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking – WILL WIN
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once – WILL WIN
The Fabelmans
TÁR
Triangle of Sadness
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WILL WIN
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Best International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front – WILL WIN
Argentina, 1985
Close
Eo
The Quiet Girl
Best Documentary Feature
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny – WILL WIN
Best Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once – WILL WIN
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front – WILL WIN
Bardo, False Chronicle and a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
TÁR
Best Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis – WILL WIN
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale – WILL WIN
Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon – WILL WIN
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Best Music (Original Song)
“Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”
“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”
“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” – WILL WIN
“This is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
Best Music (Original Score)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon – WILL WIN
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick – WILL WIN
Best Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water – WILL WIN
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse – WILL WIN
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake, and I Think I Believe It
Best Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille – WILL WIN
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Best Documentary Short
The Elephant Whisperers – WILL WIN
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
The 2023 Academy Awards will be held on March 12 (March 13, PH time).