MANILA -- Zanjoe Marudo and Kylie Verzosa are teaming up for the upcoming movie "Under The Velvet Sky," the two announced on social media.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Marudo posted a snap with Verzosa and other stars of the upcoming film, such as Janine Teñoso, Joel Torre and Ronnie Lazaro.

Based on his caption, the photo was taken in Sagada where they are shooting the movie.

For her part, Verzosa shared photo of her and Marudo as she introduced their characters in the Viva Films project.

"Andrei & Lira," she wrote on her Instagram page.

Verzosa recently starred in the film "Sisid" under the direction of award-winning filmmaker Brillante Mendoza, while Marudo is currently part of the ABS-CBN primetime drama "The Broken Marriage Vow" with Jodi Sta. Maria.