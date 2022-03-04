Robi Domingo takes part in a campaign by Young Public Servants about responsible voting in the May elections. Screenshot

MANILA — In a fictional game show titled “All Or Nothing,” host Robi Domingo addresses viewers as the contestant, with a multiple-choice jackpot question about electing the country’s next president in May.

The in-demand TV host follows actress Angelica Panganiban as the face of a campaign by Young Public Servants, a youth group advocating for good governance.

In the two-minute video released on Friday, Domingo enumerates four possible answers to the question: “Sa pagpili ng kandidato, ano ang gagawin mo?”

The first three choices: “manghula,” with advice to be certain about picking a candidate; “phone a friend,” with a warning against “sabi-sabi” and fake news; and “survey says,” with a reminder to be discerning about competence and “budol.”





The final option: “Piliin ang sigurado at may napatunayan na. May malinis na track record, palaging nandiyan, at hindi nagtatago.”

Pointing to the timer ticking, Domingo urges the player to make an informed choice, and eliminate “wrong” answers.

“Doon tayo sa magaling, hindi sa sinungaling, at hindi sa magnanakaw. Final answer. Sure na,” he says.

“Tandaan: huwag magpapabudol.”