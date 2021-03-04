WATCH: TBA Studios releases ‘Dito at Doon’ official trailer

Watch more in iWantTFC

TBA Studios released on Thursday the official trailer of “Dito at Doon”, top-billed by new Kapamilya Janine Gutierrez and actor JC Santos, and directed by JP Habac.

The trailer shows how the characters of Santos and Gutierrez discover romance through video calls and chat.

Len (Gutierrez) appears to be vocal about her opinions but is not willing to consider other points of view.

Len and Cabs (Santos) would eventually find comfort in each other, despite being apart, a setup many couples could relate to during the pandemic.

The film’s theme song is Ben&Ben’s “Nakikinig Ka Ba Sa Akin,” which talks about respecting each other’s differences.

“Dito at Doon,” the first team-up between Gutierrez and Santos is Habac’s fourth major romance project after “I’m Drunk, I Love You” in 2017, “Sakaling Maging Tayo” in 2019, and “Gaya sa Pelikula” in 2020.

The film is set to air on March 17, in theaters and can also be streamed on KTX.PH.