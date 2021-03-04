Moira dela Torre hits 2 million subscribers on YouTube

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Moira dela Torre has achieved another social media milestone as she hit 2 million subscribers on YouTube.

Dela Torre, who started uploading videos on the popular video-sharing website in May 2010, now has 2.13 million subscribers.

To date, the lyric video of dela Torre's hit "hugot" song "Paubaya" is still the most-watched video in her channel garnering over 41 million views.

Her second most popular video is the "Paubaya" music video, featuring former couple Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia. Just last month, the music video became the top trending video on YouTube in the Philippines.

Barretto and Garcia, who broke up last year, seemingly gave "closure" to their relationship in the music video, which is nearly 12 minutes long.

As of writing, the video which was released on Valentine's Day now has over 23 million views and million "likes."

Just last week, dela Torre once again surprised her fans as she announced her collaboration with American singer-songwriter Pink Sweat$.

"Can't believe I'm saying this, but you all guessed right... Coming very soon," Dela Torre wrote, tagging Pink Sweat$.

Pink Sweat$ is known for hits like "At My Worst" and "Honesty."

