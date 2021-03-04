Maria Diane Ventura's ‘Deine Farbe’ now streaming on Amazon Prime

Handout

MANILA - The international film feature “Deine Farbe” helmed by Filipino filmmaker Maria Diane Ventura is now streaming on Amazon Prime worldwide.

“Deine Farbe” is a tale of friendship between two young men who leave their German hometown for a freer life in majestic Barcelona, where fate and choices threaten their once unbreakable bond.

The story revolves around reluctantly studious Karl and free spirit Albert who document their youthful adventures and provocative ideas while breaking free from their small town and their predetermined futures.

Although they dream of becoming voices of their generation, their new lives in the big city are not as easy as they had once envisioned. As the adolescents ponder their purpose on camera, diverging ambitions take a dark turn.

“Deine Farbe” serves as a timely commentary on mental health, self-limitations, and connection in the digital age.

It stars German actors Jannik Schümann and Nyamandi Adrian and was shot on location in the performers’ native country, and partly in Barcelona.

Ventura wrote the film as a reflection of her own internal state and feelings of displacement after leaving her comfort zone.

“As an immigrant myself, who moved to New York to find a better future for my family and at the same time immerse and acclimate to a new culture and environment, I started writing this film while I was still living in Manila dreaming of a better life thinking that, if I move away, all my problems and suffering would magically disappear,” she said in a press release.

“I wrote this film about two boys wanting to escape their small town only to find themselves with a different set of problems in the real world.”

“Deine Farbe” had its US premiere at last year’s Soho International Film Festival.

Its international recognition includes the following: Best Woman Filmmaker and Best Feature, Vegas Film Awards, USA ; Best Director and Best Actor, Calella Film Festival, Spain; International Feature Debut , Diorama, New Delhi, India; Best Cinematography and Best Feature, Canadian Cinematography Awards; Best Ensemble Cast, Couch Film Festival, Toronto, Canada; Citation, Cyrus Film Festival, Canada; Nominations for Best Feature Film, SOHO International Film Festival, New York City and at Lonely Wolf: London International Film Festival; and Best Feature, Best Actor and Best Director, Queen Palm International Film Festival 2020, Palm Springs.

