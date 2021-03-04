Make friends with people with different opinions? Janine Gutierrez weighs in

Photo from Janine Gutierrez Instagram account

Known for expressing her personal views, actress Janine Gutierrez said she is lucky to have friends who share the same opinions as hers.

In a media conference for her upcoming movie “Dito at Doon” with JC Santos, the 31-year-old Kapamilya actress explained that she has known most of her friends since grade school, maybe the reason why they almost have the same views on certain issues.

“Karamihan ng mga kaibigan ko pareho kami ng opinyon. Pero I guess mostly kasi wala akong masyado, yung mga barkada ko outside showbiz as in barkada ko since Grade 2 or since college. I guess sabay-sabay kaming nagporma ng opinyon that now we do think the same,” Gutierrez said.

She, however, acknowledged that some of her family members have different opinions on certain things.

According to Gutierrez, who will be paired with Santos for the first time on the big screen, mutual respect is needed when dealing with people who have contrasting views.

“I guess mag-a-apply ’to sa’kin sa mga kamag-anak na medyo meron kayong kaibahan ng opinyon. So mahalaga rin talaga na marunong ka makinig sa ibang tao at rumespeto sa opinyon nila,” she added.

Gutierrez was also asked if she will continue voicing out her opinion on certain issues, which she answered affirmatively.

She bared that she was once warned by her mother, veteran actress Lotlot de Leon, to minimize sharing her personal stand on issues.

“Actually nakakatawa nga kasi dati, maybe like last year, my mom would tell me na, ’Anak huwag ka nang masyadong magsasasalita, magsabi ng kung ano-ano.’ E kami ng mga kapatid ko very vocal sa ganyan,” Gutierrez shared.

The Gawad Urian Best Actress added she and her siblings were inspired by other showbiz personalities who have used their platforms to speak out.

“Na-inspire din kami ng mga artista na ganon din. So, recently naman ’yung mommy ko very vocal na rin. It’s really possible to inspire other people kahit pa na nanay mo ’yan,” she said.

Gutierrez also thanked her fans and friends for supporting her on social media, especially those who appreciate her actions.

“Malaking bagay ’yung mga sumusuporta. I get a lot of tweets and comment on Instagram and sobrang nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat ng fans, lahat ng mga kaibigan, lahat ng mga tao sa social media na nagbibigay ng suporta and who feel the same way and appreciate people who speak about things kahit merong mga ibang hindi sang-ayon doon,” the star of award-winning film “Babae at Baril” said.

True to her campaign, Gutierrez also used the opportunity during the virtual conference to invite viewers who are not yet registered to vote.

“I’m really trying to be vocal about voter registration. ’Yung impormasyon kung kelan ba bukas ang Comelec para magparehistro. Saan ba pwede? As much as possible, I try to share on my stories kung anuman ang pwedeng ma-share tungkol du’n,” she explained.

Directed by JP Habac, “Dito at Doon” will premiere on March 17 in theaters and on KTX.PH.

