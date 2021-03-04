‘Empowered’ Maymay Entrata wows in ‘Maria’ dance cover

Watch more in iWantTFC

Actress Maymay Entrata surprised her fans on Wednesday with a fierce dance cover of Hwasa’s hit song “Maria” on YouTube.

In a video uploaded on Entrata’s channel on the video-streaming platform, she was joined by some members of G-Force which are mainstays on “ASAP Natin’ To.” The dance cover has reached more than 200,000 views as of writing.

According to Entrata, who recently renewed her contract with ABS-CBN, she chose the song as her first dance cover on YouTube to thank Hwasa, also known as Ahn Hye-jin, for her inspiring music.

“I chose this song to be my first dance cover coz I wanna lay down my gratefulness to the singer. Thank you Hwasa/Ahn Hye-jin for your music. Your 'Maria' song inspired us to be confident, do things in our own way and not letting other people take our light,” she said in the video description.

The former Pinoy Big Brother winner also stressed how the song “Maria” strengthens women to be proud of who they are.

“It also empowered women to not mind others’ opinions on one’s beauty and being proud for who we are. For me, accepting yourself is the truest definition of beauty. Flaws and imperfections make oneself’s perfect,” she said.

The 23-year-old actress has been performing constantly on Sunday noontime show “ASAP Natin ‘To” alongside other Kapamilya artists.

A week ago, Entrata inked a fresh contract with the network aside from Edward Barber, Gary Valenciano, Arjo Atayde, Donny Pangilinan, and Francine Diaz.

