Chris Evans is newest Smart ambassador

MANILA – Hollywood actor Chris Evans, who popularly played Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was unveiled on Thursday as the newest ambassador of Smart Communications.

Evans will be the face of the local telco’s “Live Smarter for a Better World” 2021 campaign.

He stars in his first Smart TVC, helmed by Pascal Heiduk. The German-born director has worked with the likes of Hugh Jackman and Lewis Hamilton and has done commercial film work for renowned brands such as BMW, Montblanc and Mercedes Benz AMG.

As seen in the clip posted on Twitter, Evans ended the two-minute commercial film declaring “Simple, Smart Ako!”

“We’re truly honored to collaborate with Chris on this project. He captivated the world for being a hero not just in film but also in real life by using his influence to help shape a better world for all,” said Jane J. Basas, senior vice president and head of consumer wireless business at Smart, in a statement.

“By lending his star power and appeal to support our campaign, we hope to inspire more people to bring out the hero within them and unleash their own power to help change the world -- one positive action at a time,” Basas addd.

According to Smart, its “Live Smarter for a Better World” campaign intends to inspire people to commit to sustainable actions with lasting, positive impact to society.

The brand encourages everyone to ignite their passions to help change the world for the better.

“There’s nothing like the current challenges the world is facing to make us all realize that we are all interconnected, and that our personal actions have broader impact. Through our ‘Live Smarter for a Better World’ initiative, it is our aim to create that spark in everyone to help change the world for the better rather than just settling for ‘good’,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, Smart Communications’ president and CEO, in a statement.

Over the years, Smart has been known to support and promote various causes, including gaining a strong foothold in innovation, sustainability and nation-building.

