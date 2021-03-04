'Blessed to see another year': Dawn Zulueta marks 52nd birthday

MANILA -- Dawn Zulueta looked back on 2020 and reflected on how precious life is as she celebrated her 52nd birthday on Thursday, March 4.

"Blessed to see another year. A year ago today, I had no idea that in just a matter of days the world would turn itself inside out due to the #COVID-19 pandemic. I had a whole year to reflect deeper about how precious life is as we wept with those who lost their battles and stood strong with those who still fight," Zulueta wrote.

"In one year, I got to re-evaluate myself and my priorities. A full year of sifting and shaking so that I am only left with what matters most," she added.

Zulueta then thank all those who helped her get through the tough year.

"I thank every one of you, who even through SocMed, gave a kind word of support, encouragement, a word of peace and love. Thank you for helping me get through the year that was," Zulueta wrote, using the hashtag #quarantinelife.

Just last January, the actress started her own "dress up" challenge, posting photos of her as her favorite characters on Netflix.



Zulueta said dressing up as her favorite characters is not just a fun activity for her, but also her way of not letting her clothes and beauty products go to waste during the quarantine.

"[It] would be a shame to let quarantine life waste away all my cosmetics, hair products, and wardrobe," she said in one of her Instagram posts.



