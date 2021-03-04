Arjo Atayde shares birthday message for girlfriend Maine Mendoza

MANILA -- Actor Arjo Atayde took to social media to share his birthday message for his girlfriend, host-actress Maine Mendoza, who turned 26 on Wednesday.

In his personal Instagram page, Atayde posted a sweet snap of him and Mendoza on a yacht.

"I just never want to stop making memories with you. I love you! Happy Birthday, Bubby," the Kapamilya actor wrote.

Meanwhile, Mendoza thanked all those who remembered to greet her on her special day.

"Thank you to those who remembered. thank you for all the birthday greetings and wishes," she wrote.

Just last week, Mendoza surprised Atayde during his contract signing with ABS-CBN. In a taped message, she congratulated her boyfriend over his latest career milestone.

The couple celebrated their second anniversary last December.

