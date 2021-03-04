Home  >  Entertainment

Arjo Atayde shares birthday message for girlfriend Maine Mendoza

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 04 2021 11:50 AM

MANILA -- Actor Arjo Atayde took to social media to share his birthday message for his girlfriend, host-actress Maine Mendoza, who turned 26 on Wednesday.

In his personal Instagram page, Atayde posted a sweet snap of him and Mendoza on a yacht.

"I just never want to stop making memories with you. I love you! Happy Birthday, Bubby," the Kapamilya actor wrote.

Meanwhile, Mendoza thanked all those who remembered to greet her on her special day.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm)

"Thank you to those who remembered. thank you for all the birthday greetings and wishes," she wrote.

Just last week, Mendoza surprised Atayde during his contract signing with ABS-CBN. In a taped message, she congratulated her boyfriend over his latest career milestone.

The couple celebrated their second anniversary last December.

Related video:

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  Arjo Atayde   Maine Mendoza   celebrity birthdays   celebrity couple  