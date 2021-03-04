After a year, Kim Chiu recalls van shooting

MANILA -- Exactly a year ago, actress Kim Chiu survived a terrifying experience while inside her van when she and her two companions were shot at by unidentified gunmen while on their way to work.

Posting photos inside a church on Instagram, Chiu said she prayed to thank God for saving her life.

"'Since the start of lockdown, I haven’t visited the church, but today is a special day. As I say my prayer of thanks, it felt different," wrote Chiu, who also shared a Bible verse.

She said that a year since the incident, her faith in God grew stronger.

"3.4.2020 the day that I almost lost it without knowing the reason why? I am truly saved by his grace. It has been a year. My faith just grew stronger every day. I woke up being extra grateful for this beautiful and colorful life he has given me. Hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala na nangyari 'yun. Pero lubos ang pasasalamat ko na andito pa rin ako. I lift everything in Your mighty name. Maraming salamat po. Our faith in God and His control is measured by how courageous we are when we are put to different tests in life. Thank you, Father God," Chiu added.

Chiu, as well as her assistant, and driver, miraculously emerged unscathed after unidentified gunmen fired at her van along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City.

The actress admitted to being traumatized by the shooting, although she was also hurt by the accusations that followed claiming that she staged the ambush to garner attention.

Related video: