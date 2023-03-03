MANILA -- Singer and screen veteran Zsa Zsa Padilla and her partner Conrad Onglao celebrated their 9th anniversary together.

In her social media post on Friday morning, Padilla expressed her love for Onglao as she uploaded a sweet snap of them together.

"Celebrated our 9th anniversary yesterday. Love you," Padilla wrote her Instagram page.

In the comment section of her post, celebrity friends of Padilla greeted the couple on their special day. Among those who left messages for couple were Lorna Tolentino, Aiko Melendez, Amy Perez and Melai Cantiveros.

In a previous interview, Onglao described Padilla as "my life's partner."

The two first met through actress Sharon Cuneta. In 2016, after two years of being together, the two parted ways but eventually reconciled.

Before her relationship with Onglao, Padilla was the long-time partner of the late veteran comedian Dolphy.

Onglao, on the other hand, was previously married to interior designer Ivy Almario, with whom he has two sons. They were divorced in the United States and obtained legal separation, and church annulment in the Philippines.

