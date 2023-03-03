Photo from Vice Ganda's Facebook page



MANILA – “It’s Showtime!" host and comedian Vice Ganda is going overseas once again for hold a concert tour in the United States and Canada in April.

In his social media pages, Vice announced his upcoming “VGful" concert from April 16 to 23 in four cities in North America.

The comedian will first visit his fans in Edmonton, Canada on April 16 at the Edmonton Expo Centre, followed by a show in Winnipeg on April 18 at the RBC Convention Centre.

Vice will then fly to San Jose, California for an April 22 concert at the San Jose Centre for Performing Arts.

He will cap his concert tour at Yaamava Resort & Casino in Los Angeles on April 23.

Last year, Vice already held a tour in the US, billed as “Fully Vice-cinated” from July 2-10.

Vice had just finished a successful second-season run of the community singing game show “Everybody, Sing.” He also starred in the blockbuster Metro Manila Film Festival movie “Partners In Crime” with Ivana Alawi.

In February, Vice professed his loyalty to ABS-CBN when he officially inked an exclusive contract, extending his showbiz career as a Kapamilya.



