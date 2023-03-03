Two Toronto artists team up to raise funds for feeding programs in PH

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Homegrown Toronto talents, Peyton Garcia and Kayleigh Cerezo, teamed up in a high-energy Pop Duo Concert for a Cause, where they showcased their versatile singing talents that entertained audiences, young and old.

This is the first time that the two artists headlined a concert together after years of performing as part of Canada's Mini Pop Kids..

"We’ve been doing concerts with Mini Pop Kids a lot for a very long time and it’s very different because we matured; we grew older and the whole kind of vibe just changed. Before we would be performing in front of little kids, but now we get to perform in front of such a diverse crowd," Cerezo noted.

Garcia and Cerezo have not only made their mark in the music industry, but have also proven their talent in theatrical productions and film and TV.

"I've been watching them since they were young, Toronto talent, and I hope that there’s more Filipino talents that will come out and make this kind of successful show," supporter Chinky del Mar said.

After their show in Toronto, Garcia and Cerezo are looking forward to their concert in the Philippines this April where proceeds will be donated to feeding programs at schools.

"All the proceeds will be going to the feeding program for schools in Manila and Isabela," Garcia said.

With the community’s support, more young Filipino artists are expected to continue to flourish and make their mark in the performing arts industry.