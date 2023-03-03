MANILA -- Pop superstar Sarah Geronimo expressed her gratitude to her parents Delfin and Divine Geronimo as she marked her 20th anniversary in show business.



In a video uploaded on her Facebook page, Sarah was all smiles as she ran through her list of thank you's, mentioning her parents, with whom she had a falling out after she decided to marry Matteo Guidicelli.

"Nagpapasalamat po ako kay Lord at umabot po ako ng dalawang dekada sa showbiz. At sa lahat po ng mga sumusuporta sa akin, ang Popsters, maraming salamat. At sa akin pong mga magulang, sa aking Mommy Divine at Daddy Delfing gwapo, thank you," the singer-actress said.

"Sa aking family, thank you. Sa aking fur babies, thank you. My VIVA family, thank you. My ABS-CBN family, thank you. And, my husband, thank you, my love, Matteo Guidicelli," she added.

On Wednesday, Geronimo also greeted and thanked her fans as she marked her showbiz anniversary.

Happy 20th to us Popsters!!! Forever thankful for all of you!! ❤️ — Sarah Geronimo (@JustSarahG) March 1, 2023

She also released her new song “Habang Buhay” on digital streaming platforms on March 1.

She hopes to finally launch her new album this year.

Geronimo's showbiz career started when she won the talent show "Star for a Night" back in 2003.

