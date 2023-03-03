Nobita new song proves to be another captivating sing-along with timeless edge. Handout

MANILA – After the success of “Ikaw Lang” in 2022, OPM band Nobita dropped its new single “Kalangitan” under Sony Music Entertainment.

Written by Jaeson, Mark and Richmond, and co-produced with their frequent collaborator Isagani Palabyab, “Kalangitan” is an inspirational tune about companionship through thick and thin.

The pop-rock ballad showcases the vulnerable side of the band, while still delivering a catchy melody.

"Just when you think that you have reached rock bottom, remember that there is always someone with you who will help you reach for the heavens," the band said in a collective statement.

"With an arrangement that stays true to our sound and a melody that transcends emotions, this is the type of material that we’d love to explore over and over. Dredging up emotions to the surface and turning them into a song that everyone loves are both gifts that we’re honored to share with our fans."

Nobita’s new track can be added to the list of “hugot” anthems in OPM.

“We’re just trying to keep it simple and straightforward, hence, palatable to the general audience,” the chart-topping quintet added.

The release of the track is accompanied by a music video directed by John Selirio. Doubling as a commentary on high school clique system and bullying, the clip also stars rising actor Joao Constancia and content creator Queenay Mercado.