Lee Min-ho is new SMDC endorser

MANILA -- South Korean superstar Lee Min-ho is the newest endorser of property developer SM Development Corporation (SMDC).

In a statement, SMDC said it is launching its latest advertising campaign with Lee.

“I’m honored to be part of the SMDC family. It’s very important for a person to have a space to call home,” Lee said.

Meanwhile, SMDC said it is excited to work with Lee on the new campaign.

“Not only does he embody true luxury and sophistication, he is also a 'Good Guy' in every sense of the word. He cares about his family and fans, and positively contributes to society through his donation platform. This makes him the perfect brand ambassador of SMDC,” SMDC Vice President for Marketing Aye Luna said.

Lee is best known to Filipino fans for his role as Gu Jun Pyo in the hit series "Boys Over Flowers." He also starred in the dramas "The Heirs," "Legend of the Blue Sea," "City Hunter," “The King: Eternal Monarch,” and “Pachinko.”

He has been in the country a number of times because of his endorsement deals.

Currently, Lee is busy with his upcoming series "Ask the Stars" with Gong Hyo-jin.

