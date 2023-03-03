Kris Bernal, husband Perry Choi expecting first baby

MANILA -- Actress Kris Bernal and her husband Perry Choi are expecting their first child together.

Bernal shared the good news on Friday on social media as she uploaded snaps from a photo shoot taken by Nice Print Photography to announce her pregnancy.

"WE ARE PREGNANT! It happened -- we weren’t really 'trying' but we were blessed with pregnancy! I can still remember I’ve felt a rush of different emotions when the test showed two lines. I already had suspicion weeks prior to finding out the good news but I was able to confirm it when something happened," wrote Bernal, adding that they will be sharing their pregnancy story on her upcoming vlog.

Bernal also opened up about her morning sickness, stressing that first trimester "was no joke."

In her most recent post, the actress honored her husband for being hands in taking good care of her.

Bernal and Choi tied the knot in a church wedding in September 2021.

They first revealed their relationship in 2017.