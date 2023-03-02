Gwyneth Dorado in one of her live gigs. Handout

MANILA -- Virtual Playground is not leaving any stones unturned to guide the singing career of its first female artist, Gwyneth Dorado.

Every step of the way, Dorado’s career growth is being carefully steered by her management outfit and the teenage girl cannot be thankful enough.

Dorado, who turned 18 last December is best remembered as the ten-year-old finalist in “Asia’s Got Talent” (AGT) in 2015, when she competed in Singapore.

She was among the Top Five contestants who wowed the region, after the shadow play group El Gamma Penumbra, who bagged the grand prize and soprano Gerphil Flores, who ended up in third place – also from the Philippines.

“AGT” undoubtedly became a stepping stone for Dorado to showcase her talent to an international audience.

Last month, Dorado started her regular, monthly stint at RJ Bistro at Dusit Hotel in Makati. She carried out new tunes in her repertoire, including “Always Remember Us This Way,” by Lady Gaga from the film, “A Star is Born.”

“I got to like that song because when I heard it, I know it fits my genre,” Dorado told ABS-CBN News. “I’m exploring a lot of genres lately. I tried this and a lot of people got to like my rendition.

“Most of the songs I rendered were ‘70s, ‘80s and there was even one song from the ‘60s – old songs lahat,” she offered.

“The show was my first, big live performance after I launched my debut single, ‘Tulala,’ last September. The concert at RJ Bistro was pretty overwhelming. There were 150 who reserved, but on the night itself, there were another 100 gate tickets.

“I could see the people in the audience from the stage. I really enjoyed the show because parang nag-jamming lang ako with the band. It was a different feeling when I was onstage.

“Even if I was so nervous from the start, I just managed to enjoy the show once you’re there. I was surprised because there were a lot of people who enjoyed the concert. They appreciate the classic, old love songs.”

As the eldest in a brood of three kids, Dorado was really excited to perform live onstage again. “During the pandemic, my performances were purely online,” she said. “I got so used to doing live stream.

“Now that most artists are doing live shows, I feel that I’m also ready for it. I am looking forward to more gigs that will happen. I really hope for the best.”

Apparently, there were a number of people who were surprised to see a grown-up Dorado onstage. “’Yan na ba si Gwyneth?,’ was their reaction to me. Matanda na siya, 18 na," she said.

"Honestly, I always take that as a compliment because I also see myself grow as an artist and as an individual.”

Dorado had to study her set list that included old songs. “I needed to prepare my audience who were in their 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s. We had to choose old songs, from the '70s.

“There were songs that I’m familiar with, but there were a lot of OPM tunes that I needed to learn, like ‘Buhay ng Buhay Ko,’ by Leah Navarro and ‘Bato sa Buhangin,’ originally by Cinderella.”

The songs undoubtedly became a challenge for Dorado. “Before, I was not really into the old, classic songs,” she said. “Naririnig ko lang sa radio. I saw how passionate the lyrics were, back in the day. How the songs were written. Very expressive.

“That became a learning experience for me to express not only through songs or notes, but through lyrics, too. Wouldn’t it be nice to revive the songs and inject a different style?”

Today, Dorado has a line-up of new songs ready to be released. “All the songs have been recorded and ready for release,” she informed. “Hopefully, around two to three more songs will be out this year.”

Before the end of 2023, she can release an album.

Her album producers are really Gen-Z. “Of all the songs that we did in the past, super Gen-Z,” she said. “I hope Gen-Zs will also like the original tunes that we wrote.

“Hopefully, both millennials and Gen-Zs will get to like my new songs, although I will do a lot of other genres.”

Aside from RJ Bistro, Dorado will do gigs at Take Over in Quezon City starting March 11.

Acting projects are next for Dorado. At present, she has been studying and reading scripts. She also wrapped up a ten-session acting workshop for Virtual Playground, facilitated by coach Law Rodriguez.

“I super, super enjoyed the exercises,” Dorado said. “In just ten days, my perspective, even in life, changed. All their lessons and quotes, I used them in acting.”

Dorado hopes to venture more into theater in the future. She loves to act again onstage, like when she did “Annie” with Krystal Brimmer in the title role in 2016 and “The Sound of Music,” where she played Luisa Von Trapp in 2017.

Now in senior high taking up Music Arts and Design at the University of Sto. Tomas, Dorado plans to take up Music or Theater Arts when she gets to college.

