Ely Buendia nag surprise concert sa La Union

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Ely Buendia and band perform "Alapaap" at Mutia ti La Union 2023 pageant finale. Video by Mario Dumaual, ABS-CBN News

Sorpresang nag concert si Ely Buendia sa San Fernando, La Union pasado hatinggabi nitong Biyernes.

Dinumog ang OPM rock icon na tampok na guest sa koronasyon ng Mutia Ti La Union 2023 pageant.

Sunud sunod ang pagkanta ni Ely ng Eraserheads hits tulad ng "Alapaap", "Maling Akala" at "Ligaya" sa open air concert pageant.

Ito din ang hudyat ng pagbabalik muli ng live events sa lungsod pagkatapos ng tatlong taon.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Kristine Tabaday is crowned Mutia Ti La Union 2023 with Miss Universe PH Celeste Cortesi and La Union Governor Raffy Ortega-David. Video by Mario Dumaual, ABS-CBN News

Ang accountant na si Kristine Tabaday ang kinoronahang bagong Miss La Union sa pageant na pinakislap ng hosts na sina Robi Domingo, Sam Bernardo at MJ Lastimosa .

Sinuportahan din ni Ely ang environment protection advocacy ng pageant.

Kasama ang iba pang original Eraserheads members, tutulak si Ely sa Mayo para simulan ang kanilang world tour sa US at Canada.



Balitang sold out na ang ilang shows ng E-heads kaya’t nagdagdag pa ng concert dates sa California.

"I heard shows are sold out in San Francisco, it’s gonna be great! We took to heart some of the fans ‘ criticism about the set list ; so no two shows will be the same, different set lists. It may even surpass what we did in the reunion concert. It's good to know our songs are still alive," aniya.

Ang Eraserheads "Huling El Bimbo" live in concert US-Canada tour ay magsisimula sa Central Church sa Nevada sa May 19; at sa Shrine Auditorium sa Los Angeles sa May 20.