MANILA -- Celebrity couple Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff celebrated the third birthday of their daughter Dahlia with a trip to Tokyo Disneyland in Japan.

In her Instagram page, Curtis uploaded beautiful snaps of her daughter's wonderful birthday adventure.

"A dream is a wish your heart makes, Happy 3rd birthday my petite princess Dahlia Amélie... will always pray for your dreams to come true," Curtis captioned her post.

The couple welcomed Dahlia in March 2020 in Melbourne, Australia, where the half-Filipino actress spent her childhood before joining showbiz in the Philippines.

Since becoming first-time parents, the two have been chronicling their daughter’s early childhood, from her first steps, her first vacation, to her first day as a preschooler.

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC