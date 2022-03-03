Photo from Hayden Kho's Instagram account

Doctors-turned-celebrities Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho took a trip down memory lane to celebrate the 7th birthday of their daughter, Scarlet Snow.

Belo and Kho took to Instagram to share some throwback photos with Scarlet since she was born, while adding moving birthday messages.

“Seven already? Looking back at these photos I can see how much you’ve grown but i’m also wishing how time would slow down @scarletsnowbelo,” Belo said.

“You are God’s gift to us and I thank Him everyday for your hugs and kisses. We love you so much Scarlet ! Happy Birthday,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kho promised her daughter to give whatever she wanted on one condition

“I’ll get you whatever you want on your birthday . . . if you can find anyone who loves you more than I do. Happy birthday, my love. To more of these,” Kho said.

Scarlet also thanked everyone who remembered her special day.

“SEVEN!!! Thank you, peoples, for letting me share my most precious moments with you, and for all your cheers and encouragement, and for joining my giveaway games, and supporting the partners I love, and most of all for loving me even though we haven’t really met most of you in person! I love you,” Scarlet posted.

Considered one of the most popular celebrity kids in the country, Scarlet Snow has 5 million followers on Instagram, where her parents share updates about her daily activities.

Scarlet is Kho and Belo’s only child together.