Thai actor New Thitipoom tests positive for COVID-19

Photo from New Thitipoom's Instagram account.

Thai actor New Thitipoom tested positive for COVID-19, his network GMMTV said Thursday.

GMMTV said Thitipoom took his RT-PCR test yesterday and got his results at 4:30 p.m. under "green level" status.

"However, Thitipoom is classified as a green level patient after an assessment by the doctor and required only a home isolation for treatment and symptoms observation under the COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines," the network's bulletin said.

"GMMTV and New are in the process of informing any individuals who have been in contact with the actor to monitor their health closely. In this regard, all activities and scheduled events of the actor have to be postponed until he is fully recovered," it added.

Thitipoom is known for his boys' love series "Dark Blue Kiss" with Tay Tawan available on iWantTFC.

They also joined Krist Perawat, Singto Prachaya, Off Jumpol and Gun Atthaphan in the Thai series "I'm Tee, Me Too", also available on iWantTFC.

