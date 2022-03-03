Spotify relaunches K-pop playlist

Music streaming giant Spotify has relaunched its K-pop playlist, now called 'K-Pop ON! (온).' Screengrab

Philippines among top countries that stream K-pop

MANILA — Spotify announced Thursday it relaunched its flagship K-pop playlist in celebration of the music scene's growing international popularity.

The music streaming giant said it relaunched its "K-Pop Daebak" playlist, which is now named "K-Pop ON! (온)" from the Korean word "온 (on)" meaning "100" or "whole."

"The playlist's name embodies the idea that K-Pop is always on 100 for the whole world," Spotify said in a statement.

Launched in 2014, the playlist currently has over 3.5 million likes.

Spotify said K-pop streams on its service have increased by 107 percent in the United States (US) and 230 percent globally since 2018, "resulting in almost 8 billion streams per month around the world."

It cited the US, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, Mexico, Brazil, Malaysia, Canada, Singapore and the United Kingdom as among the top countries that stream K-pop, though it did not specify their ranking or give further data.

K-pop has been one of South Korea's most successful cultural exports and is a key component of the "Korean Wave" that has swept Asia and beyond over the last two decades.

Related video: