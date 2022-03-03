Photo from Dua Lipa's Instagram account.

A reggae band is suing British pop star Dua Lipa, claiming that her song "Levitating" is just a ripoff of their song, multiple reports confirmed Wednesday.

In court documents obtained by Entertainment Weekly, Florida-based group Artikal Sound System filed a case against Lipa's team for alleged similarities to their 2017 song "Live Your Life."

Based on the suit, the team including label company Warner Bros. "listened to and copied 'Live Your Life' before and during the time when they were writing 'Levitating' and substantially similar" to their song available on SoundCloud.

The group is seeking monetary compensation claiming that they are entitled to share the profits from "Levitating" as they allegedly owned the copyright to "Live Your Life."

"Levitating" is a track from Lipa's disco-pop album "Future Nostalgia" that bagged the Pop Vocal Album of the Year in the Grammys.

Related video: