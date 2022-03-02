Actress-singer Alexa Ilacad. Instagram: @alexailacad

MANILA—Breakout singer-actress Alexa Ilacad is willing to go sexy for a role or pictorial, on the condition that its message is that of women empowerment.

Ilacad, 22, was asked about whether she is willing to bare skin for a project in a recent episode of “Star Magic Inside News.”

“It’s something that has crossed my mind,” she said. “For me, challenge to have a sexy cover girl shoot. But I’m looking forward to it as along as it’s done in good taste.”

Ilacad mentioned British pop star Dua Lipa as an inspiration for her the type sexy image she hopes to emulate.

“She has this very empowered, strong-woman vibe which I love so much,” she said.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Similarly, if she were to pose for a daring magazine cover, Ilacad said she would like to inspire others to be comfortable in their own skin.

“I don’t want it to be too much or too revealing. I just want people to see this empowered woman who is confident in herself, and that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to undress and show everything. I want it sexy but with class, elegance,” she explained.

Ilacad has in the past shared photos of her flaunting her fit figure on social media.

During her “Pinoy Big Brother” stint, a conversation with reality show’s resident psychologist-psychiatrist revealed the actress had struggling with body dysmorphia and depression.

The key episode, where a tearful Ilacad also told her mother about her condition, was lauded for shedding light on mental health and prompting conversation about it.