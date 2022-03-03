Screenshot from Billboard's Twitter account.

Filipino-American pop star Olivia Rodrigo gave an inspiring message about songwriting after receiving the Woman of the Year award by Billboard on Thursday.

Rodrigo said she is lucky to be an artist and call it a job: "Not a day goes by that I don’t think about how lucky I am to get to call this my job. I’ve been writing songs since I was so young and it’s absolutely my favorite thing to do, and such an emotional outlet to me."

She added that songwriting has made her express her thoughts well and she's glad that a lot of people can relate to her experiences.

"What I love about songwriting is its ability to perfectly capture how I feel better than anything I could’ve said in a conversation. Songwriting has always been everything, so for people to connect with my music is beyond a dream come true. So thank you so much," Rodrigo said.

Rodrigo honored all of the women artists who came before her and made sure that the music industry is a safe space.

"It’s not easy being a young woman in the music industry, but I found so much strength from the female songwriters and artists who have come before me and paved the way, and opened doors for so many women like me," Rodrigo said.

"And that’s what is so amazing about this event. Every woman here today is working to break these barriers and change the narrative, and support each other. I am so inspired by every woman in this room and I wanna thank you all for your support. I am supporting all of you," she added.

She encouraged young women to continue to create music and promised that they are making the industry a better place for them.

"To all the young girls out there who are writing songs every day in their journals and their bedroom floors, I am constantly moved by your vulnerability and creativity and bravery. And I promise, everyone here today is working to make this world and make this industry a better place for you," she said.

Addressing the other nominees, Rodrigo said: "Your artistry and work are so amazing and I am in complete awe of all of you and so, so, so inspired. Thank you, Billboard, such a huge honor to be named Woman of the Year. So many surreal moments happened over the course of this incredible past year and this is definitely one of them, so, thank you."

After the success of her debut album "SOUR," Rodrigo earlier confirmed that she is now working on her second album.

Rodrigo tackled sorrow and her childhood in her debut album. She wrote the songs mostly with Daniel Nigro under the record label Geffen.

Her first three singles "drivers license," "deja vu," and "good 4 u" were relatable to many fans, who dedicated them to their exes.

