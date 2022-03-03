MANILA—ABS-CBN released on Thursday new behind-the-scenes photos of “2 Good 2 Be True” (2G2BT), the teleserye comeback of screen superstars and real-life couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

22o ang promise! Here’s the 2 Good 2 Be True behind the scenes photos. Maraming salamat, mga Kapamilya! ❤️💙💚#2G2BT #KathNiel pic.twitter.com/SSSbzp7Rp0 — RGE Unit (@rgeunit) March 3, 2022

In the set photos from producer RGE Unit, Bernardo and Padilla are seen posing with fellow cast members Ronaldo Valdez, Smokey Manaloto, Hyubs Azarcon, Pamu Pamorada, and series’ director Mae Cruz-Alviar.

The series follows the love story of Alisson (Bernardo) and Elorde (Padilla), who appear to be initially at odds, going by the teaser for the project shown in December.

“2G2BT” marks the couple’s first romantic-comedy teleserye in eight years, with their last being 2013’s “Got To Believe.” Their two previous series were 2015’s “Pangako Sa ‘Yo,” which was heavy drama; and 2017’s “La Luna Sangre,” which was fantasy and action.

The genre is a personal preference of both Bernardo and Padilla, with the actor explaining that it’s a gift to their loyal fans, who have been clamoring for a romcom comeback for the two.

Previously announced cast members also include] Gloria Diaz, Irma Adlawan, Gelli de Belen, Romnick Sarmenta, Cris Villanueva, Matt Evans, Jenny Miller, Yves Flores, Gillian Vicencio, Kristel Fulgar, Bianca de Vera, and Alyssa Muhlach.

“2G2BT” is scheduled to premiere later this year on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.