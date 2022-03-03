MANILA - Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna are currently spending their honeymoon in Africa.

As they embark on their first out of the country trip since getting married, the two made sure to capture every moment in pictures and share them with their social media followers.

For their most recent update, Adarna and Ramsay showed off their latest elaborate couple pose – this time, with Adarna’s son Elias participating.

The pictures, simply captioned with a heart emoji, were taken while they were at Serengeti Pioneer Camp in Tanzania.

The celebrity couple tied the knot in Bagac, Bataan last November, nine months after they confirmed their relationship to the public.

Ramsay proposed to Adarna in March 2021, just days before reaching the second month of their relationship.

In a recent Q&A she conducted on Instagram, Adarna opened up about her plans of having a baby with Ramsay.

"When we are both ready, dai, it will happen. Chill," she said in response to a fan.

Ramsay, for his part, earlier said he wants to have a child with Adarna "probably next year."