MANILA -- South Korean actress Kim Tae-ri has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Kim's agency Management mmm confirmed the news on Tuesday, March 2, according to a report published by Soompi.

In the statement, it says that the lead actress of the Korean series “Twenty Five, Twenty One,” tested positive for COVID-19 last week and is now in self-quarantine.

The report also said that "even though filming for 'Twenty Five, Twenty One' was reportedly brought to a halt over the weekend and pushed back after Kim Tae Ri’s diagnosis, tvN has stated that there should be no changes to the broadcast schedule and that the drama will air as planned."

Below is the Management mmm’s full statement regarding Kim:



"Hello. This is Management mmm. Before filming for her drama, Kim Tae Ri used a self-test kit as a precautionary measure, and when she received a positive result, she underwent PCR testing right away. On February 26, her test results ultimately came back positive. Kim Tae Ri had previously received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and she immediately halted all scheduled activities. At the moment, she is focusing entirely on treatment in self-quarantine, in accordance with the guidelines of government health authorities. She is currently in the recovery stage, and she does not have any particular symptoms. We will adhere to the guidelines of government health authorities and do everything we can while considering the health of our actors and staff our top priority. Thank you."

“Twenty Five, Twenty One” marks the small-screen comeback of Kim, whose last TV project was the historical drama “Mr. Sunshine” in 2018.

Kim, known for starring in the 2016 erotic-thriller film “The Handmaiden,” said she chose “Twenty-Five Twenty-One” as her TV comeback because of its “beautiful story” and her character. South Korean heartthrob Nam Joo-hyuk is the series' lead actor.