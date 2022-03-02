MANILA—For APO Hiking Society fans, a reunion of the famed group may be in store after singer-founding member Jim Paredes said the band wanted to join the campaign sorties of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

"We are thrilled that u want a reunion concert. We are raring to perform as a group but it is difficult," Paredes said in a tweet.

He noted that co-member Danny Javier still had "health issues to overcome", but all 3 members of APO Hiking Society support the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem.

"Boboy & I will join sorties by April," Paredes tweeted, referring to co-member Boboy Garovillo.

Besides being a singer-celebrity, Paredes is known for being a critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, a political rival of Robredo.

Paredes once compared Duterte and the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. to a "virus and variant."

Marcos' only son and namesake, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is has led all candidates in recent surveys for president.

