Jay R, Mica Javier mark second wedding anniversary

MANILA -- Singers Jay R and Mica Javier recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Posting a throwback photo of him and his wife on the beach, Jay R shared his greeting for his wife on their special day.

"She took my hand. Then we flew away and never looked back. Life gets better every day when I'm with you. Happy two years, my love. Many, many more to come," he said in an Instagram post.

Javier, for her part, shared a video from their wedding, describing it as "the happiest day and the most magical celebration ever."

"Being married to you has been the most fun and exciting adventure yet! I love life with you. I just love you," she said.

Jay-R and Javier tied the knot in Boracay in March 2020.

The two are set to stage a show in Las Vegas on March 5.