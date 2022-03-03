Filipino-American actor Darren Criss on Thursday took to social media to pay tribute to his brother Charles, who passed away in February.

"It breaks my heart beyond measure to say that my beloved brother Charles has left us. Obviously, this is a colossal shock. His loss leaves behind a debilitating fracture in the lives of his mother, his brother, his three small children, and their respective mothers," Criss said in a lengthy Instagram post.

"I have spent what already feels like a small eternity trying to wrap my head around it, something I suspect I'll be attempting to do for the rest of my life. But in the short time that I've had to process everything, I've managed to put some words together that may help with some of the questions you may have," he added.

Criss likened Charles to their brother who is affectionate, outspoken, and has infectious humor at times.

"Like our dad, there was something so disarming about his mild manner that you couldn't help but feel affectionate towards him. He also happened to be a total goofball, which made him all the more lovable. Being silly was one of his greatest love languages. While he may have given off the impression he wasn't particularly outspoken, he would nonetheless, time after time, deliver the most wickedly funny lines that could cut a room in half with his equally impressive timing - which was almost always immediately followed by a bursting, boisterous laugh so infectious, it instantly made whatever was initially funny even funnier," he said.

"I loved my brother so much. And I know he loved me. Right out of the womb, he was my instant, ready-made best friend. And from that moment on, we absolutely loved being together. 'Charles and Darren' were an inseparable, dynamic duo. We shared nearly everything and looked out for each other."

Criss also shared how his brother shaped his passion for the arts, and how this helped him pursue a career in showbiz.

"He was my confidant and companion as we discovered the world together. As we got older, music became one of our greatest bonds. And as an artist, he possessed a raw, inimitable talent that never ceased to inspire me. A distinct voice and songwriting style that I greatly admired for its singularity and sincerity. His impressive skills as a musician mixed with his poetic observation of the world yielded a prolific amount of music that was endlessly unique, clever, fun, intriguing, and beautiful to me... A fitting metaphor for his very soul," he said.

"We were each other's culture and comedy brokers. Nostalgia and adolescence witnesses. Video game and basketball buddies. Unwaveringly supportive audience members. He was my favorite playmate, schoolmate, bandmate — and I am so eternally grateful that I got to share the adventure of growing up with an older brother like that. My life is better for it," he added.

Criss rose to fame for his role as Blaine in the musical TV series "Glee."

He won an Emmy and Golden Globe award for his main actor role in "American Horror Story."