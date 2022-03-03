Dawn Chang joins 'Darna' cast

Former GirlTrends member Dawn Chang is the newest addition to the growing cast of the much-anticipated series “Darna.”

In an Instagram post, Chang shared a group photo with the other cast members of the show such as Iza Calzado, Joko Diaz, Eric Fructuoso, Argel Saycon, and LA Santos.

"Trying to keep sane while locked in a bubble. Thank you, Tito 'The Master Levy,' for sharing with us your years of knowledge and experience. Salamat din po sa mahabang pasensya para sa aming mga makukulit mong estudyante," she said in the caption, using the hashtag #TeamDarna.

Chang has yet to reveal the role she will be playing in the "Darna" series, which stars Jane de Leon, Janella Salvador, and Joshua Garcia.

Aside from Chang, Paolo Gumabao is also set to join the show's cast.

"Darna" has been shooting scenes at the ABS-CBN sound stages in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

Directed by Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco, the Kapamilya series is scheduled for release across ABS-CBN platforms in 2022.