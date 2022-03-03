Anne Curtis, Erwan Heussaff mark Dahlia's second birthday

MANILA – Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff celebrated the second birthday of their daughter Dahlia on Wednesday.

The celebrity couple also marked the occasion by welcoming Dahlia to the Christian world on the same day.

“Yesterday, we celebrated the second birthday of our dearest Dahlia Amélie and welcomed her to the Christian world,” Curtis said in an Instagram post.

“We pray that the Lord and His angels will always protect and guide her as she grows up. On t'aime tellement notre petite fleur,” she added.

Curtis' younger sister Jasmine also paid tribute to Dahlia on her second birthday, referring to her niece as her "little duyan partner."

"You fill my days with so much joy, light, and love. Dahlia, Tata Jas loves you so much," she said in an Instagram post. "Can't wait to see you today and every day!"

Curtis and Heussaff welcomed Dahlia in March 2020 in Melbourne, Australia, where they had been staying for three months at that point, since December 2019.

Throughout Dahlia’s first two years, both Curtis and Heussaff have been chronicling her milestones on social media.