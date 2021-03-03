Zsa Zsa, Conrad Onglao celebrate anniversary

MANILA -- Singer-actress Zsa Zsa Padilla and her boyfriend, architect Conrad Onglao, marked their anniversary as a couple.

On Instagram, Padilla posted a photo from their anniversary dinner date.

"Di na ako nag-abala mag-make up. Sorry na," Padilla wrote, using the hashtag #AnniversaryInTheTimeOfCovid.

Prior to Onglao, Padilla was the long-time partner of the late veteran comedian Dolphy.

Onglao, on the other hand, was previously married to interior designer Ivy Almario, with whom he has two sons. They were divorced in the United States and obtained legal separation, and church annulment in the Philippines.